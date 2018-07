Jammu, July 7 (IANS) An Indian soldier was injured on Saturday in sniper fire from the Pakistan side of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, defence sources said.

Sepoy Vineesh was injured in Kalal area of Nowshera sector of the LoC, the sources said, adding the injured soldier was shifted to the army hospital where doctors said his condition is stable.

