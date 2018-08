Srinagar, Aug 12 (IANS) A soldier was killed on Sunday in an explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri Sector in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Sepoy Kuldeep Singh Rawat was killed in the blast near the Rustom Post in Haji Peer area.

“The incident is being investigated,” police said.

–IANS

