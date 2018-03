Srinagar, March 26 (IANS) A soldier was killed and nine others were injured on Monday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.

The accident took place when an Army vehicle went out of the driver’s control in Awantipora area.

“One soldier died on the spot. The injured have been shifted to a hospital,” the police said.

–IANS

sq/nks/vm