Soldier killed, infiltration bid foiled on LoC in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 13 (IANS) A soldier was killed on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday as the Army foiled an infiltration bid from across the border, officials said.

Defence Ministry sources said that troops noticed suspicious movement on the LoC in Tangdhar Sector in Kupwara district and challenged a group of infiltrating terrorists.

“Sepoy Pushpendra Singh was martyred in the operation that was still on,” the sources said.

–IANS

