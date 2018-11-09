Soldier killed, two BSF men injured in Pakistan firing

Jammu, Nov 10 (IANS) Hours after an Indian Army soldier was killed on Saturday in Pakistan ceasefire violation, two Border Security Force personnel were injured on the Line of Control in Rajouri district.

Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said Pakistan Army resorted to a ceasefire violation in Sunderbani sector of the LoC in which one soldier, identified as Rifleman Varun Kattal, was killed.

“The ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army took place around around 9.30 a.m. Our troops retaliated strongly and effectively,” the spokesman said.

During heavy firing and shelling by both sides, two BSF personnel were injured, defence sources said, adding, they have been shifted to a hospital.

