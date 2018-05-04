Soldier, policeman injured in J&K gunfight

Srinagar, May 6 (IANS) A soldier and a policeman were injured on Sunday in a gunfight between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The security forces including police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Rashtriya Rifles (RR) surrounded Badigam village following a tip-off about the presence of militants.

“As the cordon was tightened, the holed-up militants fired triggering the gunfight,” police sources added.

“The injured RR soldier and a constable have been shifted to a hospital.”

Authorities have suspended mobile internet services across south Kashmir.

–IANS

