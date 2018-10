Jammu, Oct 16 (IANS) A soldier shot and killed himself inside a camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Tuesday.

Police said Sepoy Bahadur Thappa Mager was on guard duty when he fatally shot himself with his service rifle in Bari Brahamana area.

“He was rushed to a hospital where doctors said he was dead,” a police officer said.

