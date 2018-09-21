Soldiers, five militants killed in LoC gunfight

Srinagar, Sep 24 (IANS) A soldier and three more militants were killed on Monday in a gun battle near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said, taking the number of rebels dead in the operation to five.

The fighting took place in Tangdhar in Kupwara district. The first two militants were killed on Sunday.

“Three more terrorists were killed in this encounter today. One soldier was also killed in this operation,” a Defence Ministry spokesman said.

The spokesman said the operation was still going on.

–IANS

sq/mr/ahm