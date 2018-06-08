Solving past question papers helped: JEE topper

Chandigarh, June 10 (IANS) For JEE-Advanced 2018 topper Pranav Goyal, solving the previous years’ question papers helped him a lot in getting an insight into the exam pattern and to come up tops in the prestigious competition.

“If you focus well, your study hours won’t really matter. So, just stay focused and calm. Have faith in your teachers and their guidance, and always ensure that your knowledge is conceptually sound,” an elated Pranav told IANS on Sunday.

Scoring 337 out of the total 360 marks, the resident of adjoining Panchkula in Haryana topped the entrance exams to the Indian Institutes of Technology, the results of which were declared on Sunday.

Around 1.55 lakh students across the country appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced 2018.

An alumnus of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, Pranav was also the topper in the CBSE exam in the tri-city of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali, topper in the CBSE Board exams with 97.2 per cent marks. He got an all-India fourth rank in the JEE-Mains.

“In the initial months, Pranav used to struggle like any other child. However, he eventually grasped different aspects of physics subject…,” said Amarnath, his teacher at a private coaching academy.

His chemistry teacher Animesh added: “Chemistry was one of his strongest subjects, among all. He focused on all the concepts of chemistry, rather than just memorising the reactions. He devoted at least one hour daily to studying the syllabus, especially chemistry.”

Initially, Pranav found it hard to cope with mathematics. However, he was always open to learning new concepts.

Rejoicing over Pranav’s success, his businessman father Pankaj Goyal said: “My son has always been a topper. He has worked very hard for two years to achieve this rank. We are very happy over his performance.”

“My son has proved that with hard work, anybody can reach the top. I am really proud of Pranav,” his mother Mamta Goyal chipped in.

–IANS

vg/tsb/bg