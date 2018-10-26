Somali journalist shot dead outside Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Oct 28 (IANS) Armed men shot dead a radio journalist outside Mogadishu on Saturday evening, police and the journalist union confirmed.

A police officer who requested not to be named confirmed the killing to Xinhua but noted that details regarding the shooting were still scanty.

“We have the information that a journalist was killed at Elasha Biyaha. We are trying to gather more information about the incident,” the officer said.

The National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) condemning the attack.

“NUSOJ condemns the killing of Abdullahi Mire Hashi, 26, a journalist and director of Darul Sunna FM, a private radio which mainly broadcasts religious issues,” NUSOJ said. “He was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Saturday outside Mogadishu.”

Mohamed Deeq, a resident, told Xinhua by phone the gunmen fled the scene after the killing.

“Gunmen brandishing pistols shot dead the man whom we were told is a journalist. They fled the scene immediately after gunning him down,” Deeq said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

–IANS

ahm/