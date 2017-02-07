Somalia enhances security ahead of presidential polls

Mogadishu, Feb 8 (IANS) Somali government on Tuesday announced a ban on flights arriving and departing from Mogadishu airport and also beefed up security ahead of the Wednesday presidential elections.

Transport and Civil Aviation Minister, Ali Ahmed Jama informed travel agencies of the flights suspension as well as traffic movement in the capital during the elections, Xinhua reported.

“We inform travel agencies that flights at Aden Adde Airport will be suspended on Wednesday for the presidential election,” Ahmed said.

The minister said this will not impact other local airports in the country as the election is taking place only in the capital city.

All major roads in Mogadishu will be closed for two days till the conclusion of the ballot.

Mogadishu mayor, Yusuf Hussein Jimale imposed a ban on traffic movement in Mogadishu to ensure security of the presidential elections.

The Horn of Africa nation which has been under near daily attacks from the Al-Shabaab terror group plans to curb disruption of the presidential elections.

The terrorist group has vowed to disrupt the polls, saying it was being instigated by Western countries to impose their influence on Somalis.

Somali Parliament will elect a new president from 22 candidates.

