Some JNU forces anti-India, waging war against it: Sitharaman

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday alleged that some forces in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) are openly waging a war against the country and said that she would not hesitate in calling them “anti-India”.

“I feel sad for so many things happening there. During the election time, arguments, and disputes are normal but the kind of things which have happened in the last few years are not encouraging at all.

“It’s very different to have a party, whose ideology you may not agree with, but they have probably gone to be led by forces which are anti-India,” Sitharaman said during an interactive session with female journalists here.

Her remarks came two days after the united Left student group alliance swept the JNU Students’ Union polls.

“They are waging a war against India in their pamphlets. Their brochures say that. When such people are leading the JNUSU, or JNUSU members are openly participating with such forces, you don’t need to hesitate to call them anti-India.”

“Forces are waging the war against India and it is they who are also seen with the students’ union’s elected representatives…that makes me feel uneasy,” she said.

