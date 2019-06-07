Some OCs, SIs not performing their duties in Bengal: Mamata

Kolkata, June 10 (IANS) Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “playing games” to create unrest in Darjeeling, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Monday that a section of her police force was not performing its duties properly in 3-4 districts and assured strong action against the errant officers.

“The police have been asked to be strong and have been directed to stop hooliganism. Some officers-in-charge (OCs) and sub-inspectors (SIs) in 3-4 districts are not performing their duties properly.

“We are collecting information about the police personnel who are either not taking action, or indulging in hooliganism. We will strongly handle the issue and find out their game plan,” Banerjee said.

Taunting Banerjee, senior BJP leader Mukul Roy said that she should resign as the state Home Minister if the police were not following the directions of the government.

Banerjee accused the BJP of inciting violence in Darjeeling after the saffron party gained majority in the municipality in the hills with 17 Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) councillors recently crossing over to the saffron party.

“Who took the Darjeeling councillors to Nepal? I have information that the Nepal government kept them under house arrest. Why were the councillors sent to Delhi after they were removed from house arrest? Who are playing games? Is it to incite unrest in Darjeeling,” she asked.

The saffron party on Saturday gained a majority in the Darjeeling municipality, dealing a jolt to the Trinamool Congress and its ally Binoy Tamang, leader of a faction of the GJM, which were in control of the board so long.

She also alleged that a section of the state government employees did not extend cooperation to her government by delaying the implementation of welfare schemes.

Banerjee said a monitoring cell on programme implementation has been formed in the Chief Minister’s Office to oversee projects and address grievances.

One Additional Deputy Magistrate and one Deputy Superintendent of Police in each district would be deployed to sort out grievances within seven days.

Banerjee also said that public health engineering (PHE) projects, which were running slow, would be expedited and state cooperative banks will be strengthened.

Banerjee also assured the government employees that their salary hike would be considered after the submission of the Pay Commission recommendation.

“The Pay Commission has not submitted its report and has sought six more months’ time. Let them submit the report. We will consider the recommendation after taking into account our financial capacity. Welfare schemes cannot be stopped,” she added.

