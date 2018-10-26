Someone Please cast Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Together

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Big relief and huge applause. The second episode of the new season of Koffee With Karan was way superior to the bland and aimless first episode, probably because Akshay and Ranveer share a genuine kinship and were not faking it.

Not for a second.

Ranveer was the fanboy. Akshay was the older wiser superstar. Roles taken.

Their shared anecdotes did not preclude the viewers. Both Akshay and Ranveer are people’s persons, not afraid to come across as full-blooded desi Punjabi boyz(with a ‘z’ if you please).

Yes, some portions of the chat did come across as forced. The Rapidfire for example sounded too rehearsed. Some of the answers lacked spontaneity except when Karan Johar, forever in pursuit of a sensational quote, asked Akshay during the rapidfire whom he thought to be “hot” besides his wife.

“I think Deepika is hot,” Akshay asserted while Ranveer nodded approvingly.

The absolute comfort-level between the two actors, such a contrast to the phoney bonhomie between Deepika and Alia last week, won Karan’s two guests hampers full of approval from us.

It is interesting that Ranveer met Akshay for the first time when he was 8. Ranveer, not Akshay.

A word on the wardrobe. Ranveer’s not Akshay’s. He wore what looked like florid curtains stripped and stitched into trousers and vest coats.

Apparently the outfit was a gift to Ranveer from Karan.

With friends like Karan Johar, Ranveer doesn’t need enemies. Akshay for all the masti, behaved and responded with a lot of ‘thehrao’. His answers were not meant to be juicy headlines. They came from the heart.

I remember having a conversation with Akshay some time back on how much effort it takes to come across as a nice person constantly.

“None at all. Because I am not trying,” Akshay replied.

On Sunday night I could see what he meant. The benignity is an integral part of his nature.

When Karan playfully set out to determine who is the better human being between his two guests, I knew the answer immediately.

Akshay, forget about Deepika bearing with Ranveer for the rest of her life. What about you bearing with this flamboyant flamingo for an hour?

You deserved the hamper for that.

