Somnath Chaterjee passes away, Rahul hails him as ‘institution’

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chaterjee died at a Kolkata nursing home on Monday following a cardiac arrest and prolonged age-related ailments. Congress President Rahul Gandhi hailed him as “an institution”, respected by all parliamentarians.

“I mourn the passing away of Somnath Chatterjee,” Gandhi said after news came of the demise of the former 10-time parliamentarian.

“He was an institution. Greatly respected and admired by all parliamentarians, across party lines. My condolences to his family at this time of grief,” Gandhi tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal remembered him as “one of the greatest Lok Sabha Speakers India ever had”.

“Extremely sad news about Somnath Chatterjeeji. One of the greatest parliamentarians of contemporary times he will always be missed by this country,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Chatterjee died at 8.15 a.m at the Bellevue Clinic, where he was admitted on August 7.

He was critical following the heart attack he suffered on Sunday. He was also suffering from a kidney-related ailment and his condition was critical.

