Sonakshi, Anita Dongre, Manish Malhotra to feature in ‘Intern Diaries’

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Ace designers like Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre and actress Sonakshi Sinha will soon be seen on a yet to launch web series “Intern Diaries” by Grazia.

The series will give the audience a sneak peak into the working of the fashion magazine via the millennial point of view of the two interns, read a statement.

The designers will be making special appearances in the web series.

Sonakshi, who was a costumer designer before pursuing an acting career, drew a small comparison between the interns of yester ears and now.

“The interns these days are so prim and proper. They are so aware of everything, so focused with their hair and make-up. We used to go as if we just woke up from our beds and just scrammed. It was so much of a hustle but it was a lot of fun actually,” said Sonakshi.

“Whatever I have learnt, I still use it even though I am not a part of the fashion industry directly, but as an actress, I still remember the things that I learnt,” she added.

The 8-episode web series will be launched on May 15.

