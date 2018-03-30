Sonakshi Sinha believes women has inborn Super Power

Bollywood industry’s yesteryear actor Shatrugan Sinha’s daughter and actress Sonakshi Sinha recently walked the ramp for Bombay Times Fashion Week 2018. She believes that being a woman is a super power in today’s world with lots of challenges and troubles. According to sources Sonakshi walked the ramp at the fashion extravaganza here for designer Nandita Mahtani.

She said “Just being a woman in today’s world is a super power and she adopts so many roles and responsibilities in so many walks of our life. She feels being a woman is our super power”. She added “Dress comfortably, dress cool and drink lots of water to deal with the approaching, scorching summer.”

Moreover Sonakshi Sinha is now going to be seen in Salman Khan starrer Race 3 in a special song. Further it is also reported that a special set is being erected for the song that will be choreographed by Remo D’Souza and the song is touted to be shot in Abu Dhabi over a week. Sinha is excited to dance for this special song opposite Salman Khan.

The maker added that she is making a completely different movie this time with a totally different story and was offered a part but Salman Khan is the best thing to happen to anybody as he is the biggest star in the country.