Sonakshi starts shooting for next film in Punjab (Movie Snippets)

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha has started shooting for her next film in Amritsar, Punjab.

Sonakshi on Friday posted a video of herself: “Ready to begin film #23. Wish me luck.”

She then shared a photograph of herself along with actor Varun Sharma and filmmaker Mrighdeep Lamba.

“Naya din, nayi film… naya kaam… but no naam yet (new day, new film but no name yet) First day of shoot today, will tell you the name as soon as we know! Wish us luck,” the actress wrote.

The yet-untitled film is directed by Shilpi Dasgupta and jointly produced by T-Series and Lamba. Other details related to the film are still under wrap.

-*-

Boman Irani goes old school for production house

Actor Boman Irani opted for a unique way of making the logo for his production house Irani Movietone.

Instead of going for the usual logo with graphics, the logo weighing 150 kg is physically made and shot giving an old school touch. The idea behind it was to start from scratch and go back to the roots.

“I decided to go the old fashioned way, shoot it the old fashioned way and call it Irani Movietone which is a very old fashioned and perhaps the forgotten way,” Boman said in a statement.

“We wanted to capture the charm of that era and perhaps resurrect it with the films I envisage producing. I hope the same is reflected in the motion logo that we have produced,” he added.

Boman launched his production house in Mumbai on Thursday.

On the film front, the actor has joined actor Vivek Anand Oberoi in the upcoming biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

-*-

LA has a special place in my heart: Sonam K Ahuja

Actress Sonam K Ahuja is in love with the charm and vibe of Los Angeles (LA), and says the city holds a special place in her heart.

“LA has always held a very special place in my heart and it was even more special visiting with my husband this time around. The city has a unique charm and refreshing vibe. Every time I visit, it is a completely new experience which leaves me craving to explore more of this wonderful place,” Sonam said in a statement.

“The innovative and inclusive culture is what stays back with me even long after I’ve visited. Whether it is art, literature, entertainment or vegan dining, LA never fails to surprise or inspire,” she added.

The actress went to LA for a holiday recently with her husband Anand.

She will soon be seen in “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga”. Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles. It is slated to release on February 1.

–IANS

sug-dc/nv/bg