Sonal Vengurlekar takes crash course in dance

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Actress Sonal Vengurlekar took up dance classes to shoot only two minutes of a song for a show.

She had to perform to a song in the show “Saam Daam Dand Bhed”.

“I was never inclined towards dancing since childhood, but I have now realised that it is important to know at least the basics of dance irrespective of the form. There was a dance sequence scheduled in our show and that is when I realised that it was important to learn the basics of dance,” Sonal said in a statement.

“I think I become stiff when it comes to dancing so, I immediately took up a two-day crash course. It (the song) demanded sultry moves. I learnt to perform to this particular song in two days. The result was amazing and I enjoyed it thoroughly. I have decided that I will take up dancing as a full course now,” she added.

–IANS

nn/vm