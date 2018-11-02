Sonali Bendre celebrates ‘unconventional’ Diwali in NY

New York, Nov 8 (IANS) Actress Sonali Bendre Behl, who is undergoing medical treatment here, had a small Diwali celebration here with husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer.

Sharing a few pictures from her Diwali puja, Sonali wished everyone a “Happy Diwali” and wrote on Friday: ” Diwali in New York happens much later than in Mumbai… Hence, the late wish! It was quite an unconventional one… We didn’t have Indian clothes, we had a small puja… But it was all heart.

“Happy Diwali everyone! May this year bring you good health, wealth and prosperity… Hope you celebrated this festival with your family and friends, and hope you cherish every moment of happiness with them!”

Sonali can be seen lighting candles and offering prayers to God.

The 43- year-old was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in July. She has been in New York since then.

–IANS

