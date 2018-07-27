Sonali is stable: Goldie Behl

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Filmmaker Goldie Behl has shared a health update about his about wife and actress Sonali Bendre. He says she is stable and is following her treatment without any complications.

Goldie tweeted on Thursday night: “Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali. She is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively.”

Sonali, 43, is undergoing a metastatic cancer treatment in New York. In July, the actress shared that she has been diagnosed with a “high-grade cancer”.

Post her diagnosis, the “Duplicate” actress is quite active on social media platforms and constantly gives updates about her health to the fans.

Sonali married Goldie in 2002, with whom she has a 12-year-old son named Ranveer.

–IANS

