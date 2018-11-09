Sonali says her husband her source of strength

New York, Nov 13 (IANS) Actress Sonali Bendre Behl, who is being treated here for cancer, penned an emotional anniversary note for her filmmaker-husband Goldie Behl, thanking him for being her source of “strength, love and joy”.

On her 16th marriage anniversary, Sonali on Monday night took to Instagram to share a string of photographs of herself along with Goldie and wrote: “As soon I began to write this… I knew instantly that I would not be able to put down in words all the emotions and thoughts that were running through my head.

“Husband. Companion. Best friend. My rock. For me, that’s Goldie Behl. Marriage is standing by each other, through thick and thin, in sickness and in health… and god knows, how we have been through that this year.”

She added that “cancer is not just an individual battle it’s something that a family collectively goes through.

“I was also able to go on this journey, knowing that you would juggle all your responsibilities, and take on some more and hold fort back home… all this while shuttling between two continents.”

Sonali added: “Thank you for being my source of strength, love and joy, for being with me every single step of the way… Thank you is such an understatement for how I feel. What do I say about someone who is a part of you, who is yours and nothing and nobody else matters? Happy anniversary Goldie.”

The 43-year-old actress married Goldie in 2002. They have a 12-year-old son, Ranveer.

She is undergoing treatment for metastatic cancer here.

