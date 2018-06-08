Soni Singh enjoys playing negative characters (TV Snippets)

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Actress Soni Singh, who plays a role with grey shades in the TV show “Bitti Business Wali”, says she doesn’t mind playing negative characters.

“As an actress, I’m always open to do challenging roles — positive, negative or funny. But I enjoy doing negative roles because there is so much to do and bring more drama and entertainment to the show.

“I never felt like I was being typecast,” Soni said in a statement.

Soni has also featured in shows like “Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann”, “Saraswatichandra” and “Yeh Vaada Raha”.

-*-

Sara to recreate ‘Aawaz do humko’ with Stebin

Actress Sara Khan will feature in the video of the recreated version of “Aawaz do humko”. It will be sung by singer Stebin Ben.

“I’m happy to star in the video of the song, ‘Aawaz do humko’. The song is evergreen. It featured Kajol and she is my favourite. Stebin is like my brother so, couldn’t say no to it,” Sara said in a statement.

Stebin feels only Sara can do justice to the song.

“She can remind viewers of Kajol as she is as cute and beautiful as Kajol,” he said.

-*-

Gulfam Khan exploring Mumbai in London

Actress Gulfam Khan, who is holidaying in London, is having fun exploring Mumbai in London.

“I visited Dishoom restaurant which brings Bombay dining to London. I went to the Covent Garden branch but I hear the King’s Cross branch is interesting too. I really enjoyed the visit there. It was styled in a Bollywood fashion.

“There were framed magazine cut outs and interesting Indian products on display. Being a creative person, I couldn’t be happier to see that. It was great to explore Mumbai in London,” Gulfam said in a statement.

The actress has featured in shows like “Naamkarann” and “Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardaani”.

-*-

Ankush Arora’s singing dreams

“Yeh Vaada Raha” actor Ankush Arora says he wanted to be a singer since the sixth grade.

“I wanted to be a singer since the sixth standard. I want to succeed as a singer. I just released one song. I lent my voice to a new version of the song ‘Aaj se teri’ from the film ‘Pad Man’. I’m also coming up with ‘Bollymashup’,” Ankush said in a statement.

Asked about his acting career, he said: “I’m interested in signing a Bollywood movie which offers me a challenging role.”

–IANS

nn/bg