Soni Singh joins ‘Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara’

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Television actress Soni Singh has joined the ensemble cast of an upcoming supernatural show “Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara”.

She will play a Visha Kanya along with the other actors like Adaa Khan and Shilpa Saklani.

While talking about her role, Soni said in a statement: “I am shooting for the new supernatural show Sitara. I’m playing one among the four Vishkanya. Its an important and very challenging role. It is totally new and fresh from the roles I have played earlier.”

“Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara” is produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms Limited and will air on Colors.

