Sonia, Anand Sharma to attend Modi’s swearing in
New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) United Progressive Alliance chairperson and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and party leader Anand Sharma will attend the swearing in ceremony of Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi on Thursday, party leaders said.
A senior party leader told IANS: “Soniaji and Anand Sharma will attend the ceremony.”
Asked if Congress President Rahul Gandhi will attend, the party leader said: “As of now, there is no confirmation on Rahulji.”
–IANS
