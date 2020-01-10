Sonia asks Delhi Cong stalwarts to contest polls, Ist list soon

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi has asked the party leaders seeking ticket for their kins to themselves contest the Delhi Assembly polls. The party is likely to release it’s first list of candidates in a day or two.

According to sources, she said everybody whom the party wanted to nominate would contest elections. While some senior leaders had sought time, others expressed their willingness to contest elections, sources said.

Sonia doesn’t want any thing, like Haryana and Maharashtra, where party didn’t contest the elections with full force. The Congress is keen to field strong candidates and doesn’t want to contest in a manner that would send out a message that the party is not a strong contender.

Miffed with the party’s lacklustre approach, Gandhi summoned all leaders, including Ajay Maken and Arvinder Singh Lovely, who had contested Lok Sabha polls to her residence. J.P. Agarwal, Rajesh Lilothia and Naseeb Singh were also present at the meeting.

IANS had reported last Monday that as many as a dozen leaders wanted party ticket for their sons or daughters. Wary of defeat, some of these leaders were trying to garner ticket for their kins.

Sajjan Kumar has sought ticket for his son. Mudit Agarwal, son of J.P. Agarwal, is also hoping for a nomination. Yoganand Shastri’s daughter is also demanding a ticket.

–IANS

miz/pcj