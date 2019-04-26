Sonia campaigns in Raebareli, keeps it short

Lucknow, May 2 (IANS) Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday asked people to teach a lesson to those who had failed to fulfil their promises.

Addressing her first election meeting in Raebareli, Gandhi said farmers were given a raw deal and women were facing the brunt of inflation. “Demonetization and GST have destroyed small traders and the youth are facing massive unemployment,” she said.

Gandhi also blamed the Centre for stalling development project in the constituency.

“Your vote is your biggest weapon and you must go out and vote,” she said in her brief speech.

–IANS

amita/prs