Sonia condoles ex-minister Ahamed’s death

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the death of senior Kerala parliamentarian E. Ahamed, describing him as a “fine human being” and a “committed democrat”.

“In his death India has lost an outstanding parliamentarian. He was a committed democrat and beloved leader of Kerala, whose simple life style and commitment to cause… was an example to an entire generation,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi also conveyed her solidarity to the family and supporters of Ahamed “in this hour of grief”.

Ahamed died here early on Wednesday, hours after suffering a severe cardiac arrest in the Central Hall of Parliament during the President’s address to the joint sitting of both Houses on Tuesday.

–IANS

sid/in/vt