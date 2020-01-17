Sonia dissolves Punjab Congress Committee

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday dissolved the Punjab Congress Committee and all district committees in the state with immediate effect, though its state unit President Sunil Jakhar will remain unchanged.

She also reconstituted a co-ordination committee with Asha Kumari as its chairperson. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Jakhar have also been included in the new team.

The development came a day after Amarinder Singh, Jakhar and Kumari met Sonia Gandhi at her residence here for over 45 minutes.

Earlier in the day, party General Secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal released a statement about the dissolution of the Pradesh Congress Committee and said, “The Congress President has dissolved the executive committee of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) and District Congress Committees (DCCs) of Punjab with immediate effect. The President of Punjab PCC shall remain unchanged.”

However, Venugopal said hours later, “The Congress President has constituted the coordination committee of Punjab for better coordination with the party and government.”

Besides Amarinder Singh, Jakhar and Kumari, the committee comprises senior Congress leader Ambika Soni, Punjab Ministers Charanjit Singh Channi, Sundar Sham Arora, Sukhinder Singh Sarkaria and Vijay Inder Singla.

The list also included the names of state General Secretary Sandeep Singh Sandhu, party state secretaries and legislators Kuljit Nagra and Gurkirat Kotli.

–IANS

aks/arm