Sonia enters pre-quarters of world boxing championship

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Indian boxer Sonia made her way into the pre-quarterfinals of the 10th AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships here on Saturday.

The featherweight (57 kg) boxer, who meets Stanimira Petrova of Bulgaria in her next round, had an unorthodox approach but impressive enough for the five judges to give the decision (5:0) in her favour.

The rookie who is making her debut began with an open guard inviting the Morocco pugilist to take the initiative. Sonia, with a nice evasive action, managed to land a couple of left jabs and one straight during the first round which looked a close one.

Sonia continued with her left jabs, trying to land on the real scoring areas of her opponent using her unconventional methods, especially with the right.

The experienced Moroccan, too, changed her strategy and lowered the guard more out of frustration than anything else. Though she did manage a few blows, she struggled to connect her punches.

But the third round proved to be very decisive when the Indian landed a right, then a combination of right-left and a left jab, even as the clinches from both pugilists were getting out of control, calling for the referee’s intervention.

–IANS

kk/bg