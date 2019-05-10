Sonia Gandhi casts her vote

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday voted in the Lok Sabha election in which the Congress is trying to oust the BJP-led NDA government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gandhi voted at a polling booth in Nirman Bhavan in the heart of Delhi.

Gandhi was accompanied by former Chief Minister and Delhi Congress President Sheila Dikshit, who is contesting from the North East Delhi parliamentary constituency against state BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Aam Aadmi Party’s Dilip Pandey.

In 2014, the BJP won all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

