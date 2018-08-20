Sonia Gandhi pays homage to Gurudas Kamat

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday paid homage to former Union Minister and senior party leader Gurudas Kamat, who died here following a massive heart attack.

She went to the Primus Hospital in central Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area, where Kamat was taken from his home after he had suffered the heart attack, and placed a wreath on his body.

Kamat died on Wednesday morning at the age of 63.

–IANS

