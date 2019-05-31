Sonia Gandhi remains Congress Parliamentary Party leader

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will continue as the Congress Parliamentary Party leader as the newly elected members of the party in Lok Sabha once again elected her as the leader of the CPP during their first meeting on Saturday here.

Gandhi won the Rae Bareli seat from Uttar Pradesh by defeating the BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh by over 1.67 lakh votes.

“Sonia Gandhi elected as the leader of Congress Parliamentary Party! She says, ‘we thank the 12.13 crore voters for reposing faith in the Congress Party’,” tweeted Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.

The CPP met here at the central hall of Parliament, amid continuing upheaval in the party as current President Rahul Gandhi insists on stepping down following a mammoth debacle faced by the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls.

Sonia Gandhi was party president till 2017 for 19 long years before passing the baton to son Rahul Gandhi.

–IANS

