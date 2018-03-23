Sonia Gandhi rushed back to Delhi, better now

New Delhi/Shimla, March 23 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who was rushed to New Delhi from Shimla on Friday due to her ill health, is better now, said sources close to 10, Janpath.

Gandhi was in Shimla along with her daughter Priyanka Vadra, officials said.

She was initially taken to Chandigarh on Thursday night and from there the Congress leader was taken to New Delhi on a special aircraft.

“Since she (Sonia Gandhi) refused to get examined at Indira Gandhi Medical College (in Shimla) and insisted on reaching Chandigarh, she was taken to Chandigarh late in night and from there she was taken to New Delhi,” an official told IANS.

Gandhi and her daughter were staying at the Wildflower Hall, an Oberoi Group luxury resort.

Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital’s Medical Superintendent Ramesh Chand accompanied the Congress leader from Shimla to Chandigarh.

“Her condition was stable,” Chand told IANS.

Sonia Gandhi and her family arrived in Shimla on Wednesday and visited Charabra where Priyanka Vadra’s cottage is being constructed.

–IANS

sid-vg/him/nir