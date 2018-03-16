Sonia Gandhi rushed back to Delhi from Shimla

Shimla, March 23 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who was here along with her daughter Priyanka Vadra, was rushed to New Delhi on Friday owing to her ill health, officials said.

She was initially taken to Chandigarh from Shimla on Thursday night and from there the Congress leader was taken back to New Delhi in a special aircraft.

“Since she (Sonia Gandhi) refused to get examined the at Indira Gandhi Medical College (in Shimla) and insisted on reaching Chandigarh, she was taken to Chandigarh late night and from there she was taken to New Delhi,” an official told IANS.

Sonia Gandhi and her daughter were staying at the Wildflower Hall, an Oberoi Group luxury resort.

Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital Medical Superintendent Ramesh Chand accompanied the Congress leader from Shimla to Chandigarh.

“Her condition was stable,” Chand told IANS.

Sonia Gandhi and her family arrived here on Wednesday and visited Charabra where Priyanka’s cottage is being constructed.

