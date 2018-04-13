Sonia in Rae Bareli after twenty months

Lucknow, April 17 (IANS) Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi arrived in her parliamentary constituency of Rae Bareli on Tuesday evening, in her first visit thre in nearly two years.

Soon after her arrival, she inaugurated the IMA building constructed in Nehru Nagar. IMA office bearers informed Sonia Gandhi that the building was completed a year back and that they plan to treat poor patients free of cost.

Gandhi, who is the UPA chairperson, had given Rs 10 lakh in 2015-16 from her MPLAD fund for construction of this building. The ground floor of the two-story building has since been completed and was on Tuesday inaugurated by her, an office bearer of IMA told IANS.

Another Rs ten lakh has been granted for further construction of the building.

Sonia Gandhi, who has not been keeping too well for the last few months, has a jam packed schedule for Wednesday where she, along with her son and Congress President Rahul Gandhi, will meet the people of the constituency as well as inaugurate the Passport Seva Kendra at the chief post office.

Both will then leave for Delhi later in the day.

–IANS

