Sonia, Rahul rush to meet Kerala MP E.Ahamed

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Vice-president Rahul Gandhi rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital to see Senior Kerala MP E. Ahamed who is admitted there.

Other senior Congress leaders like A.K. Antony, Ghulam Nahi Azad and Ahmed Patel also joined them late Tuesday night.

Many Congress MPs demanded to see Ahamed, but hospital officials did’nt allow this.

Ahamed suffered a heart attack on Tuesday and collapsed in Parliament’s Central Hall. He was rushed to RML hospital, where he was put on life support system.

“Ahamed is extremely critical and has been put on life support system. He has been shifted to the Trauma Centre ICU and is currently under close observation of doctors,” a senior doctor at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital told IANS.

A team of three doctors, consisting head of cardiology Neeraj Pandit, head of anaesthesia Rajesh Sood and In-charge of Nursing facility R.S. Tonk, has been constituted to monitor Ahamed’s condition.

Ahamed, a former Minister in the UPA government and a longtime IUML MP from Kerala, was admitted to RML after he fell unconscious in Parliament’s Central Hall during President Pranab Mukherjee’s address.

The 78-year-old Ahamed has served as Minister of State for External Affairs in the UPA government and has been a Lok Sabha member from Malappuram in Kerala since 1991.

–IANS

vgu/