Sonia, Rahul’s knowledge limited, narrow: Nadda

Kolkata, Dec 23 (IANS) Blasting Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son and party MP Rahul Gandhi for their “limited and narrow” knowledge, the Bharatiya Janata Part (BJP) on Monday advised them to know the land and its history if they wanted to dabble in politics.

BJP National Working President J.P. Nadda during a meeting in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) referred to the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s comment on January 25, 1948, that “it would be desirable to use the central relief fund for relief and resettlement of refugees from Pakistan who have come to India”.

Attacking Rahul and Sonia for opposing CAA, Nadda said they don’t even pay attention to their predecessors’ words.

The CAA seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh before December 31, 2014.

“Rahul Gandhi and Soniaji don’t even pay attention to their predecessors’ words, nor are they aware of these, and they are talking of leading the country. Their knowledge is so limited and narrow. This is an example,” he said.

Giving an advice to the mother-son duo, Nadda said, “Now, who can talk to them? Who can make Soniaji understand? Who can tell Rahulji what is there in history? If you want to dabble in politics, then learn to recognise your history and land.”

“These leaders are only concerned about vote bank and appeasement,” Nadda added.

