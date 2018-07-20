Sonia terms Modi speech as old rhetoric, Rahul says it was weak

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech during no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha as an “old rhetoric” and Congress President Rahul Gandhi said it was “weak”.

The Congress party termed his speech as “dramebaazi” (theatrics).

The Modi government on Friday passed the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition with an overwhelming majority, with the government getting 325 out of a total 451 votes.

Only 126 MPs voted in favour of the motion.

Soon after the government won the no-confidence motion, Modi said that the NDA has the confidence of 125 crore people.

“NDA has the confidence of the Lok Sabha and the 125 crore people of India. I thank all the parties that supported us in the vote. Our efforts to transform India and fulfil the dreams of our youth will continue. Jai Hind!,” he said in a tweet.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said: “We posed questions to Prime Minister Modi on Rafael deal, Nirav Modi but he didn’t answer any.

“His speech was ‘dramebaazi’ (theatrics). He didn’t say anything for people of Andhra Pradesh. He was saying what previous governments had done and not what his government has done in four years,” he said.

–IANS

bns-sid/ahm/