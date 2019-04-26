‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ director responds to fan backlash

Los Angeles, May 3 (IANS) “Sonic the Hedgehog” director Jeff Fowler has responded to fan criticism over the appearance and design of the titular blue hedgehog, saying it will be changed soon.

Fowler took to Twitter to address the criticism and his decision to change the design, reports variety.com.

“The message is loud and clear,” Fowler wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

“You aren’t happy with the design and you want changes. It’s going to happen. Everyone at Paramount and Sega are fully committed to making this character the best he can be,” he added.

Most of the fan outcry on the Internet, which broke out after the trailer was released on Tuesday, seemed to be around the use of human teeth on Sonic, who is, in fact, a hedgehog and would have much smaller and pointy teeth. And some fans were unhappy with Sonic’s disproportionate legs.

According to the YouTube video’s description, the movie “follows the mis-adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound — human — best friend Tom Wachowski. Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination”.

Ben Schwartz has voiced the character of Sonic. The film also stars Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, and Tika Sumpter.

“Sonic the Hedgehog” is scheduled to release in November this year. The Paramount Pictures movie will be exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

–IANS

sug/ksk