Sonnalli Seygall: Would love to explore action genre

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) Actress Sonnalli Seygall, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “Jai Mummy Di”, says she would like to explore the action genre.

“I would love to explore action. I feel I’ll be really good at it. I like to stay fit, so I think my body type is good for action. I’ve learnt martial arts, too. There are a lot of international projects that really inspire me, like ‘Kill Bill’ or ‘Lucy’ with ‘Scarlett Johansson’,” Sonalli told IANS.

She said among other genres, she would like to explore drama.

“Among other genres, I would love to do a drama, where it’s just a beautiful love story — something real and slice-of-life,” she added.

Currently, she awaits the release of her next film “Jai Mummy Di”, which is slated to release on January 17.

What’s next for Sonnnalli?

“Ever since the trailer launch, I’ve read four scripts in two weeks, and the kind of roles that are being offered to me are very exciting and something I’ve never done. I haven’t finalised anything yet, but I’m going to do that soon. I have four really good options to choose from,” she claimed.

