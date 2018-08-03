Sonowal hails people of Assam for restraint

Guwahati, Aug 4 (IANS) Assam chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday lauded the restraint and patience shown by the people of Assam, especially by the residents of Barak Valley, following West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s remarks on the draft NRC.

Sonowal also thanked the people of Barak Valley for the exemplary composure that they exhibited without falling prey to the divisive design of the external forces.

Chief Minister Sonowal also expressed his gratitude to the Bengali-speaking people and different organizations across the state for unequivocally registering their protests against West Bengal Chief Minister’s plan of ‘polarizing’ the state.

He also said that since the very beginning of updating the NRC, some vested interests were hell-bent on destabilizing the process by making remarks inimical to the age-old unity prevailing among the people of Barak, Brahmaputra, hills and plains.

“Assam is a land known for its unity since ages. People belonging to different caste, community, creed and religion symbolize unity which is unique,” he said.

“Though several attempts were made to disturb this unity, people of Assam showed resilience and reinforced the state’s unity”, Sonowal added.

–IANS

ah/prs