Sonowal reiterates commitment to make Assam corruption, terror free

Guwahati, Aug 15 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday reiterated his commitment to making the state free of corruption, terrorism and illegal immigrants.

He made the remarks after he unfurled the national flag marking the nation’s 72nd Independence Day at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara here.

Sonowal assured that his government was keeping a close watch to ensure that no genuine Indian citizen’s name was left out of the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and equally alert that no illegal foreigner’s name entered the list.

The Chief Minister thanked the 55,000 government employees who made the NRC upgradation a reality and the Assam Police for being able to maintain law and order in the state.

“We firmly believe that the NRC is going to make Assam free of illegal foreigners,” said Sonowal, adding that his government has taken stern steps to seal the Indo-Bangladesh border effectively to ensure that there is no fresh infiltration from across the border.

Regarding the multi-crore cash-for-jobs scam, the Chief Minister said: “A total of 55 people have been arrested so far and the recruitment process has been made transparent.”

Sonowal also said the government has taken up steps to empower women, particularly in tea garden areas.

Thousands of people in Guwahati and across the state took to the streets to celebrate Independence day despite a boycott call give by militant outfits.

