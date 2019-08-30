Sonowal suggests study on Assam’s elephant corridors

Guwahati, Sep 4 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said there should be a detailed study to mark the existing elephant corridors in the state.

He said this while addressing a meeting of the state Board for Wildlife.

The Chief Minister said the local communities must be pro-actively involved in taking preventive measures for reducing man-elephant conflict.

The top wildlife department officials who were present in the meeting also apprised him about different steps taken to reduce the man-elephant conflicts.

Stressing on the need for amendments in the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 for population control of elephants, Sonowal said unregulated pachyderm population and increased human pressure on the eco-system have resulted in the scarcity of food for the elephants, and their consequential venture into the human habitations and agricultural fields.

He also suggested planting banana trees and grasses in the reserve forests and other forest lands to meet the increased food requirement of the elephants.

Elevated road project at Kaziranga National park, or the flyover construction, of over 38.84 km stretch of National Highway 37 passing through the Park also came up for discussion.

Sonowal also directed to ensure submission of Detailed Project Report of the same within October this year by PWD (NH Works).

“Once complete, it would be one of the top tourist attractions in the country and a prime example for wildlife conservation initiatives,” he said.

