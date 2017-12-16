‘Sonu Ke Titu…’ is on a relevant issue, says Luv Ranjan

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Filmmaker Luv Ranjan says his forthcoming film “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety” tackles a very relevant issue.

The film’s trailer was launched with its cast Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha on Wednesday here.

Asked why he doesn’t have a larger star cast like most of his earlier films, Ranjan said: “I don’t think the number of actors matters in the film. I feel my films have been appreciated by the audience because they could relate with the issues shown in those films. This film talks about a new issue which people haven’t seen earlier in films.”

“We have seen fights between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law most of the times. Earlier, we used to say that a marriage is an amalgamation of two families but in cities, it shows a different picture where marriage happens between two friends circles.

“We used to wonder whether the girl would get along with her mother-in-law or not but now we think whether the girl would get along with the groom’s friends or not, so I feel it’s a very relevant issue.”

The director feels that today youngsters go through a phase where the girl or boy doesn’t get along with their spouse’s friends but they have to balance it out.

Asked about the film’s title, Ranjan said: “I wasn’t able to figure out the title for this film. There are three characters in the film, so the main complication in the film is who has more proximity towards whom so that’s how ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ came up in my mind, and I thought this would be the apt title for my film.”

Has he been in a situation where he had to choose between ‘bromance’ or romance?

He said: “I feel to a certain degree everyone has gone through this situation. May be not the same degree which we have shown in this film but there must have been times when you had to decide whether you want to go with your friend for a drink or you want to go out with your girlfriend.”

The film, set in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, is scheduled to release in February next year.

–IANS

iv/nn/bg