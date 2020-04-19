Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher to pay tribute to medics with virtual concert

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) From singers Kailash Kher, Sonu Nigam to actor Sunil Grover and comedian Sudesh Lehri, a slew of Bollywood celebrities will be part of a virtual concert to pay tribute to the medics who are striving to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Presented by Mankind Specialities and organised by Katalyst Entertainment, the digital concert is curated by actor Nitin Arora.

“This concert is called ‘Saluting our true heroes’. Today, we will pay our respect to the chemists, stockists….all those guys who are running around to give medicines to people everywhere,” Nitin said.

The concert which is expected to reach over 20,000 doctors across India, will premier on Sunday at 8 p.m.

