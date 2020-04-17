Sonu Sood gets emotional on father’s birth anniversary

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Actor Sonu Sood penned an emotional note on his fathers birth anniversary, saying he is trying to follow his footsteps in life.

On Friday, Sonu shared an emotional post on his social media accounts, along with an image of a special handwritten letter from his father.

“Happy birthday Dad! This is the 5th year that I have not wished you in person. No words can describe how much I miss u dad,” he began.

“Time is flying but every single day I visit all our memory lanes. You dropping me to school on your scooter and to the day when you dropped me at New Delhi railway station when I began my journey as an engineer. Remember you gave me all the money you had in your pocket and told me that you will manage somehow on your trip back to Moga,” the actor added.

Sonu continued: “You were so special dad. Wish I could go back to those times. On your birthday today I am sharing a letter that you wrote to me on my birthday. Today on your birthday I feel happy that the drive that I started on your name “Shakti Annadanam” has been feeding thousands everyday. Will try to follow your footsteps till I see you someday. Take care of yourself wherever you are. Will miss u always.”

In the letter, one can see how his father wished Sonu a very happy birthday in 2006.

Meanwhile, after offering his Juhu hotel for frontline COVID-19 warriors, Sonu has started a food distribution drive to help the needy during theongoing lockdown. Under an initiative called Shakti Annadanam launched in the name of his late father Shakti Sagar Sood, Sonu aims to feed more than 45,000 people on a daily basis in Mumbai.

He is also making the best use of social media to spreading awareness about the novel coronavirus, advising people on how to workout at home and maintain fitness.

–IANS

sug/vnc