Sonu Soof wants to show ‘aKung Fu Yoga’ to Modi

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Actor Sonu Sood, who is making his international debut in Jackie Chan starrer “Kung Fu Yoga”, wants to show the film to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Definitely, I want to show the film to our PM. If Jackie could have made some time then I would have tried to arrange a meeting. We wanted to go to Delhi but the time was so short that we couldn’t,” he said at the press conference of the film on Wednesday.

“This is a new beginning for all of us after starting to make films on Indo-Chinese collaboration. This is a great step,” he said about the business agreements signed at the India-China Business Forum in Shanghai which was part of Prime Minister Modi’s China visit.

Sonu, 43 recalled the moment when he got the news of sharing screen space with Jackie Chan.

“I was in Punjab when I got the news. I was pretty excited and shared with my father. He was happy for me but also as a parent, he was concerned about the action scenes. My father is no more. And this film is going to release under his banner which will be my tribute to him.”

The “Happy New Year” actor said he has learnt to do actions in a different way from Jackie. “In Bollywood, we do actions in a different way and in Jackie’s film actions are very fast. So off-shoot we used to do a lot of practice on the set. It is a learning experience for me.”

The action-adventure-comedy film is directed by Stanley Tong and features Jackie Chan, Aarif Rahman, Zhang Yixing, Miya Muqi, Sonu Sood, Disha Patani, Zhang Guoli and Amyra Dastur.

The film is scheduled for release in India on February 3.

–IANS

iv/vd