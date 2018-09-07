Sony Corporation to source 100% renewable power

San Francisco, Sep 10 (IANS) In the first in a series of corporate announcements ahead of the Global Climate Action Summit here, one of the world’s largest electronics and entertainment companies Sony Corporation on Monday announced to join RE100.

RE100 is a global corporate leadership initiative led by The Climate Group in partnership with CDP, bringing together more than 140 multinationals committed to 100 per cent renewable power.

RE100 members are creating demand for 182.4 TWh of renewable energy per year — more than enough to power a medium sized country, such as Thailand or Poland.

Their operations span a wide range of geographies and sectors, highlighting diverse business action in a pivotal year for clean energy leadership.

Sony Corporation, with consolidated sales of $77 billion (FY2017), commits to sourcing 100 per cent renewable electricity for its global operations, spanning Europe, North America and Asia.

McKinsey and Company, the first management consultancy to globally step up and join RE100, and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) also joined RE100, commit to source 100 per cent renewable electricity.

Further corporate leadership announcements on clean energy like these are expected this week as leaders from business, states, regions and cities come together in San Francisco for the Global Climate Action Summit (GCAS) from Wednesday to Friday.

“By stepping up and joining RE100 these leading companies are saying loud and clear that 100 per cent renewables are the solution — they reduce business risk and drive down greenhouse gas emissions,” The Climate Group CEO Helen Clarkson said in a statement.

“By putting renewables at the heart of their business strategies, RE100 members are sending the demand signals needed for national governments to increase their own ambitions on clean energy.”

California Governor and Global Climate Action Summit Co-Chair Jerry Brown said: “The Global Climate Action Summit is a call to action and these companies, with their bold commitment to clean energy, are setting the pace.”

