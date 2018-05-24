Sony expands BRAVIA TV series in India

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Sony India on Tuesday extended its “X9000F” BRAVIA TV series with the launch of three new models.

BRAVIA KD-85X9000F (85 inch) and KD-65X9000F (65 inch) models are priced at Rs 12,99,900 and Rs 339,900.

KD-55X9000F (55-inch) model is available for Rs 239,900. All the models will be available across Sony Centres and electronic stores, the company said in a statement.

In India, Sony has a network of over 12,000 dealers and distributors, more than 250 exclusive Sony outlets and 25 branch locations.

Sony India also has a strong service presence across the country with 340 service outlets.

–IANS

na/vm